Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant set to launch in India on April 2

Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India to take on the mid-range Chinese branded smartphones. During the unveiling of the Galaxy A30, Samsung had confirmed that the device will be available in Black, Red, and Blue color options. The Black and Blue editions of the Galaxy A30 are already on sale for purchase since the launch of the device. Now weeks after the launch of the device, the South Korean company has revealed the launch date of the Red variant of the Galaxy A30.

The Red variant of the device was spotted on a dedicated Flipkart landing page officially confirming the arrival of the new color option. The retailer will begin the sale of this new color variant starting from April 2. In addition to Flipkart, Reliance Digital has also listed the Red variant of the Samsung Galaxy A30. The e-commerce website has listed the new color with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. Samsung is yet to confirmed whether the Red variant will be also made available offline as noted by MSP. For some context, the Galaxy M devices are online available for purchase through online channels. However, the Galaxy A models can be bought both online and offline.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display of the device is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with Android 9 Pie operating system with Samsung One UI skin out of the box. The device is powered by Exynos 7904 chipset with 4 GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

For additional storage, the device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. Galaxy A30 is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging. The rear shell of the phone features a fingerprint reader and a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has also added a selfie shooter of 16-megapixel inside the U-shaped notch on the front.