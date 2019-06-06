comscore Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out with slow-motion video recording, June 2019 security patch and more | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out with slow-motion video recording, June 2019 security patch and more

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone is being rolled out to users in India, Malaysia and Thailand. Apart from the latest security patch, Samsung’s smartphone also gets new features.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30 (10)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for Galaxy A30 users. In addition to the latest June 2019 Android security patch, it offers a couple of new features. As per reports, the update is rolling out to users in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. Read on to find out everything about the Samsung Galaxy A30 software update.

Samsung Galaxy A30 update details

The update for the Samsung Galaxy A30 (firmware version ‘A305FDDU2ASE5’) is about 459MB in size. TizenHelp reports that this new update adds support for slow-motion video recording, and improved compatibility with third-party apps such as Telegram. Lastly, the update also introduces the latest June 2019 Android security patch on the smartphone.

Back in April, Samsung had rolled out an update to the Galaxy A30 users in India. The update introduced the April 2019 security patch, and also improved stability in ‘Earphones Sound’. Besides that, Samsung also fixed a bunch of issues plaguing its specific devices.

The update is rolling out gradually, and Galaxy A30 users should receive a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India, features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India back in February as a part of the company’s refreshed Galaxy A-lineup. It is currently available with a price tag of Rs 15,490.

To recap on the features and specifications, the Galaxy A30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. There is an Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

In the photography department, Samsung’s smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary sensor (ultra-wide-angle lens). For video calling and selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Making sure everything ticks is a large 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 12:53 PM IST

