Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A30 smartphone. The update brings in the latest February 2020 security patch to the device with some additional fixes and stability improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 update bumps up the software build version number to A305GNDXS4ATA1. However, ts firmware size is unknown at the moment. The update is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OneUI and includes bug fixes, security enhancements with February 2020 Android security patch.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look

The Samsung Galaxy A30 users are getting the update in the South Asian region with countries including Taiwan and the Philippines. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The Galaxy A30 OTA (over the air) update is rolling out in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while, reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The February 2020 security patch with the update fixes several high and critical security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. This exploit could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone made its debut back in February 2019. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It also comes with an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device additionally has a dual-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, the Galaxy A30 sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Story Timeline