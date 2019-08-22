comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s unveiled: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s with triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery unveiled

The new Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s come with nifty upgrades compared to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 3:50 PM IST
After being in the rumor for months, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the new Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones. Successors to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, the new smartphones come with triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and more. Both smartphones also come with in-display fingerprint scanners. Here is everything you need to know about the two new Samsung phones.

“Smartphones are a vital part of people’s lives, connecting them, allowing them to share their experiences and engage with the world, so users know people want and need to get the most out of their devices. As the way people use smartphones continues to evolve, we strive to constantly innovate, bringing people the best possible mobile experience. The new Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s are the next step in delivering next-level performance to essential everyday features,” said YeonJeong Kim, Vice President and Head of Innovative Product Planning Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy A30s specifications and features 

Starting with the A30s, the smartphone comes with  6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. It is an Infinity-V panel with a V-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core SoC where you have two cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz.

The smartphone is offered in three variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get a 25-megapixel primary camera of aperture f/1.7. The second camera is an 8-megapixel resolution (ultra-wide-angle) and third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you have a 16-megapixel front camera. 

Galaxy A50s specifications and features

The Galaxy A50s is a slightly premium model which comes with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display. But the resolution is better at FHD+ (1080×2340pixels). The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core chipset – four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Galaxy A50s is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for expansion up to 128GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, similar to the Galaxy A30s. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel front camera.

Both the smartphones come with USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. They also come with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price

Samsung has not revealed the pricing and availability of smartphones. However, we expect to know more as India launch draws closer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 3:50 PM IST

