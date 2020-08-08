Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its last year’s mid-range Galaxy A30s smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch. However, its changelog doesn’t mention any newly added features. The update is reportedly rolling out for the users based in Europe, but it will be available for other regions soon as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features and blood oxygen monitoring

The latest update carries the software build version A307FNXXU2BTG1, and its firmware is about 3.88 GB in size, GetDroidTips reports. The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS, with OneUI custom skin on top. The Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with the July 2020 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers and new prices

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner. Thus, it may take a while to reach all Samsung Galaxy A30s units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the smartphone. As per the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch fixes a host of security bugs. It mentions fixes for 2 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 2 critical and 1 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data security. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The Galaxy A30s has an Exynos 7904 SoC and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with dual-sim support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline