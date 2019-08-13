Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A30 device in India. The South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy A30s smartphone, which is likely to debut as the successor to the Galaxy A30. Now, the handset has received Wi-Fi certification. It is listed with model number SM-A307FN/DS. As per the certification website, the Galaxy A30s will also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

The budget device is also expected to ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The rest of the specifications and details of the Samsung Galaxy A30s are still under wraps. Besides, the handset recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggested that the Galaxy A30s could draw its power from an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset clocked at 1.59GHz. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to come with 3GB RAM option, 91Mobiles report. The upcoming wallet-friendly Samsung Galaxy A30s is rumored to offer three cameras on the rear side.

To recall, the original Galaxy A30 was launched with a 3D glossy back. The device packs a tall 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. This smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC under the hood. In terms of photography department, there is a dual rear camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens is present.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over Type C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset also offers supports Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Price 16990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

