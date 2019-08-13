comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent
News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent

News

The Samsung Galaxy A30s has received Wi-Fi certification. The Galaxy A30s could draw its power from an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset clocked at 1.59GHz. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to come with 3GB RAM option.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 5:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30 (4)

(Representational image)

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A30 device in India. The South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy A30s smartphone, which is likely to debut as the successor to the Galaxy A30. Now, the handset has received Wi-Fi certification. It is listed with model number SM-A307FN/DS. As per the certification website, the Galaxy A30s will also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

The budget device is also expected to ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The rest of the specifications and details of the Samsung Galaxy A30s are still under wraps. Besides, the handset recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggested that the Galaxy A30s could draw its power from an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset clocked at 1.59GHz. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to come with 3GB RAM option, 91Mobiles report. The upcoming wallet-friendly Samsung Galaxy A30s is rumored to offer three cameras on the rear side.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

To recall, the original Galaxy A30 was launched with a 3D glossy back. The device packs a tall 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. This smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC under the hood. In terms of photography department, there is a dual rear camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens is present.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over Type C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset also offers supports Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30
Price 16990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 5:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house
Gaming
Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house
Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

News

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones

How To

How to unlock hidden wallpapers on OnePlus smartphones

Ola acquires Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI start-up

News

Ola acquires Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI start-up

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

Ola acquires Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI start-up

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website

Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website
Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

News

Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC
Samsung Galaxy A50s spotted online again

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s spotted online again
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

हिंदी समाचार

आपके साथ छुट्टी पर जाएगा Tata Sky, कंपनी ने पेश किया यह खास ऑफर

WhatsApp New Feature : इस नए फीचर के बाद कुछ इस तरह बढ़ जाएगी आपके WhatsApp अकाउंट की सिक्योरिटी

कल से ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर भी उपलब्ध होगा Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

 Oppo F11 और F11 Pro पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xioami 16 अगस्त को कर सकता है Redmi K20 से संबंधित घोषणा

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification
News
Samsung Galaxy A30s gets Wi-Fi certification
Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

News

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first
Ola acquires Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI start-up

News

Ola acquires Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI start-up
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website
Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

News

Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC