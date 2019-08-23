comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s price revealed: Features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30s price revealed a day after its announcement: Features, specifications

Samsung's new Galaxy A30s is now official. As the name suggests, it is the successor to the Galaxy A30. Here's a look at the new smartphone's prices, features, and specifications.

  Published: August 23, 2019 3:24 PM IST
Just yesterday, Samsung took the wraps off two new mid-range smartphones – Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. The company however didn’t reveal any pricing or availability details. Now however, the Samsung Galaxy A30s price is out from the most unexpected of sources.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price, availability details

Samsung Germany issued a press release about the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s announcement. But unlike the global release, the German announcement includes the pricing. At least for the Galaxy A30s, SamMobile reports. As per the company, the Galaxy A30s will retail at €279 (approximately Rs 22,100).

The new Samsung smartphone will go on sale starting next month. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Green. There’s however no word on the pricing or availability of the Galaxy A50s.

Features, specifications

As the name suggests, the new Galaxy A30s is the successor to the Galaxy A30. The smartphone comes with 6.4-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) AMOLED display running. It is an Infinity-V panel with a V-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood is an octa-core SoC where you have two cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz.

The smartphone is offered in three variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get a 25-megapixel primary camera of aperture f/1.7. The second camera is an 8-megapixel resolution (ultra-wide-angle) and third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you have a 16-megapixel front camera.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 3:24 PM IST

