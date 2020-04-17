comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch
Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

The latest Samsung Galaxy A30s update bumps up the software version to A307FNXXU2BTD1. The update is 1.5GB in size.

  Updated: April 17, 2020 10:43 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung seems to be continuously releasing the latest Android 10 software update for its phones. The latest Samsung smartphone to get the Android 10 update is Galaxy A30s. This update comes with One UI 2.0 along with March 2020 security patch level. It bumps up the software version to A307FNXXU2BTD1. The update is 1.5GB in size.

Samsung has reportedly rolled out this update for those who are based in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Russia. The list also includes Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. The company is soon expected to roll out the same Android 10 update to other countries and territories in the coming weeks.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

The update brings features like Google’s UI navigation gestures, improved Dark Mode and permissions management. Once downloaded, the Samsung Galaxy A30s users will notice refreshed UI, smoother animations, tweaked icons, a redesigned Device Care section. One will also witness smart replies and other features, Sammobile reports. If you are in one of the aforementioned places and then you can check for the update in the settings section. One just needs to head over to Settings > Software update and tap Download and install.

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

Also Read

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

To recall, the device comes with a price label of Rs 14,399 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on the company’s One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Further, this screen has a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Meanwhile, running the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with a Mali G71 GPU. The 4GB RAM is standard on the Galaxy A30s across both its variants.

Both variants will have expandable storage via a microSD card. The Galaxy A30s also features a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 10:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 17, 2020 10:43 AM IST

