comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s new 4GB+64GB variant launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s variant launched: Price in India, features and more
News

Samsung Galaxy A30s variant launched: Price in India, features and more

News

Samsung launched a new variant of the Galaxy A30s. Check out the new specifications, features and pricing of the phone here

  • Published: December 27, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung launched a new variant of the Galaxy A30s in India. The Galaxy A30s was initially launched in just one variant in September. This variant had 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. However, the newly launched variant features 128GB internal storage. There is however still 4GB RAM.

Related Stories


The new 128GB variant of the Galaxy A30s will be available across various offline stores across the country, 91Mobiles reports. Online platforms like Amazon India are yet to list the device. The Samsung Galaxy A30s will sell at Rs 15,999. This was also the price at which the 64GB storage variant was launched.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on the company’s One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Further, this screen has a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Meanwhile, running the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with a Mali G71 GPU. The 4GB RAM is standard on the Galaxy A30s across both its variants. Both variants will have expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A30s also features a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retains the 3.5mm jack on the phone along with support for FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS+GLONASS. Further, there is a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019: Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy Note 10+ and more

Also Read

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019: Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy Note 10+ and more

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A30s will be available for purchase in three different color options. These are Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet and Prism Crush Black. The Galaxy A30S will sell at Rs 15,999. You can purchase the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the phone for the same price online on sites like Amazon, Tata Cliq and Croma.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 12:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price
Deals
LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price
Detel Di-Pod Review

Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

News

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

News

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

News

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s 4GB+64GB variant launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s 4GB+64GB variant launched
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list
Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019
Best phones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best phones launched in India in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Ninebot की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक की बिक्री शुरू, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 100KM

Huawei Mate X2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 2020 के दूसरे हाफ तक होगा लॉन्च

IPL 2020 के पहले भारत में लॉन्च होंगे Vivo V19 और Vivo V19 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा डेली 3GB डाटा, घटाई वैलिडिटी

Realme Buds Air की अगली फ्लैश सेल 30 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
News
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India

News

Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India
Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

News

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging
Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

News

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online
Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

News

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in