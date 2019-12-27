Samsung launched a new variant of the Galaxy A30s in India. The Galaxy A30s was initially launched in just one variant in September. This variant had 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. However, the newly launched variant features 128GB internal storage. There is however still 4GB RAM.

The new 128GB variant of the Galaxy A30s will be available across various offline stores across the country, 91Mobiles reports. Online platforms like Amazon India are yet to list the device. The Samsung Galaxy A30s will sell at Rs 15,999. This was also the price at which the 64GB storage variant was launched.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on the company’s One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Further, this screen has a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Meanwhile, running the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with a Mali G71 GPU. The 4GB RAM is standard on the Galaxy A30s across both its variants. Both variants will have expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A30s also features a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retains the 3.5mm jack on the phone along with support for FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS+GLONASS. Further, there is a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A30s will be available for purchase in three different color options. These are Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet and Prism Crush Black. The Galaxy A30S will sell at Rs 15,999. You can purchase the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the phone for the same price online on sites like Amazon, Tata Cliq and Croma.