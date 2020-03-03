comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance; launch seems imminent
News

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance; launch seems imminent

News

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will support WiFi dual-band a/b/g/n connectivity.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 8:22 PM IST
samsung logo stock

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 as the newest addition to its Galaxy A family. Now, the company seems to be working on a successor to the Galaxy A30 smartphone, called Galaxy A31. The device has now been certified on the WiFi Alliance website with the SM-A315F/DS model number.

Related Stories


The latest certification suggests that the SM-A315F model is indeed the Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone, and it might make its debut sooner than later. According to the listing, the Galaxy A31 will support WiFi dual-band a/b/g/n connectivity. Along with it, the WiFi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box, SamMobile reports.

The rest of the details of the Samsung Galaxy A31 are yet to be revealed. However, the report noted that the device could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. This means a 1,000 mAh battery capacity bump in comparison to the former Galaxy A30 smartphone. It also revealed that it could be just a substantial upgrade from the predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also likely to feature a Triple-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode shots, like the Galaxy A51. The smartphone could come in two different storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security update with new camera features and bug fixes

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security update with new camera features and bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specification

To recall, the Galaxy A30 made its debut back in March 2019, last year. The smartphone is now selling at a price of Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device features an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also packs 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and fingerprint scanner.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus

News

Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus

OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots

News

OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report

News

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance

Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus

OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like
Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज कब होगी लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर

रियलमी ने कोरोना वायरस के कारण लिया बड़ा फैसला, कैंसल किया रियलमी 6 सीरीज का इवेंट

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन कल भारत में सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Black Shark 3 : वॉइस कमांड से खेल पाएंगे PUBG, जानें इसके दमदार फीचर

मार्च में देखने को मिलेंगे ये दमदार शो, हॉटस्टार पर आएंगे Wonder Woman और The Flash

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus

News

Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus
OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots

News

OnePlus Snowbot battle announced; Fight using 5G-connected bots
Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report

News

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details