Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 as the newest addition to its Galaxy A family. Now, the company seems to be working on a successor to the Galaxy A30 smartphone, called Galaxy A31. The device has now been certified on the WiFi Alliance website with the SM-A315F/DS model number.

The latest certification suggests that the SM-A315F model is indeed the Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone, and it might make its debut sooner than later. According to the listing, the Galaxy A31 will support WiFi dual-band a/b/g/n connectivity. Along with it, the WiFi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box, SamMobile reports.

The rest of the details of the Samsung Galaxy A31 are yet to be revealed. However, the report noted that the device could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. This means a 1,000 mAh battery capacity bump in comparison to the former Galaxy A30 smartphone. It also revealed that it could be just a substantial upgrade from the predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also likely to feature a Triple-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode shots, like the Galaxy A51. The smartphone could come in two different storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specification

To recall, the Galaxy A30 made its debut back in March 2019, last year. The smartphone is now selling at a price of Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device features an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also packs 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and fingerprint scanner.