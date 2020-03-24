comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 official with 48MP quad camera, 5,000mAh battery
The official website is live with the page for the Samsung Galaxy A31 which is hinting at an imminent launch.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 9:50 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung is all set to launch another mid-range smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is the newest smartphone from the South Korean company to become official. The official website is live with the page for the device which is hinting at an imminent launch.

The price of the device or the availability has not been mentioned by Samsung yet. But we can expect it to be somewhere close to Rs 15,000 or $205 at launch. Samsung will be revealing the pertinent information soon. In terms of colors it will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specifications

The full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A31 has been revealed in the global website. It is set to come with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. Samsung does not mention which processor it is using, but according to leaks it sports a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC under the hood. It has options for 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Internal Storage. It will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

It features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of a selfie camera it features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 9:50 PM IST

