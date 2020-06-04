comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more
Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for India.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A31 in India. The phone, as expected, has been launched in one variant with 6GB of RAM. It runs the latest Android 10 version with OneUI 2. Samsung had first unveiled the Galaxy A31 globally in March. It flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

“With Galaxy A series, we are bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. In the first quarter of 2020, we introduced many industry-first and breakthrough features in mid segment smartphones through Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Indeed, Galaxy A51 has gone on to become the global best-seller in a very short span of time,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will cost you Rs 21,999 in India. The 6GB RAM variant includes 128GB inbuilt storage. The company will be making it available starting today, June 4. As we have seen with the previous A series phones, it will be made available across online and offline stores.

As of now, Samsung has mentioned retail partners Amazon India, Flipkart, BeNow, as well as the Samsung India eStore, apart from offline retailers including the Samsung Opera House. The Galaxy A31 will come in three color options of Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for India. The handset will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In terms of a selfie camera it features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 3:01 PM IST

