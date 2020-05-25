comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4
Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4: Check expected price and more

Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy A31 globally in March. It flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 3:02 PM IST
Last week, a report tipped that Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy A31 in India in the first week of June. Now, the South Korean company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be launched on June 4 in the country. The official listing is also up on the Samsung India website with few details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन की इंडिया प्राइस लीक, जून के पहले हफ्ते में होगा लॉन्च

Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy A31 globally in March. It flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The handset was introduced in two configurations – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and in 6GB+128GB variant. But going by the previous report, it is expected that the company will bring the 6GB RAM variant in India. The price is said to remain close to Rs 23,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked online

As we already know, Samsung’s A series of devices retail through both online and offline platforms. So it is likely the Galaxy 31 will also be made available across retail channels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specifications and features

The full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A31 was noted on the global website in March. In India, we expect it to come with same configuration. The phone will pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. Samsung does not mention which processor it is using, but according to leaks it sports a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC under the hood. It has options for 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Internal storage, but in India, we might just get the high-end model. The handset will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of a selfie camera it features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 3:02 PM IST

