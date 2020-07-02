Samsung has reduced the price of newly launched Galaxy A31 within a month in India. The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been dropped from Rs 21,999 to Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other than the Rs 1,000 price cut, Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers looking to buy the Galaxy A31 using ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

Consumers can effectively purchase the Galaxy A31 at Rs 19,999 using ICICI Bank credit cards. The extra Rs 1,000 cash back will get credited to customers ICICI Bank card account. The Galaxy A31 is available in three color options of Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, Galaxy A10s का हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

It hasn’t been a month since Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India. The device comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM. It runs the latest Android 10 version with OneUI 2. The South Korean company had first unveiled the Galaxy A31 globally in March. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for India. The handset will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of a selfie camera, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

