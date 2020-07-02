comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 mobile price drop in India to Rs 20,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount
News

Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount

News

Consumers can effectively purchase the Galaxy A31 at Rs 19,999 using ICICI Bank credit cards. The extra Rs 1,000 cash back will get credited to customers ICICI Bank card account.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 2:56 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung has reduced the price of newly launched Galaxy A31 within a month in India. The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been dropped from Rs 21,999 to Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other than the Rs 1,000 price cut, Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers looking to buy the Galaxy A31 using ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

Consumers can effectively purchase the Galaxy A31 at Rs 19,999 using ICICI Bank credit cards. The extra Rs 1,000 cash back will get credited to customers ICICI Bank card account. The Galaxy A31 is available in three color options of Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, Galaxy A10s का हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

It hasn’t been a month since Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India. The device comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM. It runs the latest Android 10 version with OneUI 2. The South Korean company had first unveiled the Galaxy A31 globally in March. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for India. The handset will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In terms of a selfie camera, the Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 2:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

15190

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

21999

Android 10 Samsung One UI
MT6768 Octa-Core Game booster
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM
News
Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM
Realme X50 Pro gets first Android 11 beta build: Check details

News

Realme X50 Pro gets first Android 11 beta build: Check details

Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel launched

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel launched

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

Xiaomi tests paper color reading mode on MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi tests paper color reading mode on MIUI 12

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM

Realme X50 Pro gets first Android 11 beta build: Check details

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

Xiaomi tests paper color reading mode on MIUI 12

Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F15 स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की अगली सेल का किया ऐलान, जानें कब होगी सेल

iQOO Z1x 5G स्मार्टफोन 9 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

भारतीय कंपनी Shinco ने लॉन्च किया सबसे सस्ता 43 इंच वाला 4K स्मार्ट टीवी

POCO M2 Pro में मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM
News
Poco M2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 6GB RAM
Realme X50 Pro gets first Android 11 beta build: Check details

News

Realme X50 Pro gets first Android 11 beta build: Check details
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued
Xiaomi tests paper color reading mode on MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi tests paper color reading mode on MIUI 12
Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers