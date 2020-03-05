comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with Helio P65 SoC, 4GB RAM
News

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with Helio P65 SoC, 4GB RAM

News

The phone logged in a score of 349 points in the single-core test, and 1,291 points in the multi-core test.

  • Published: March 5, 2020 12:35 PM IST
samsung logo stock

Samsung seems to be working on a number of new devices for its budget and mid-range segment. It is likely to launch a revamped devices of its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series in the coming months. And one of the phones that the company is likely working on is the Samsung Galaxy A31. The smartphone has previously leaked from a listing on the Safety Korea certification and WiFi Alliance website.

Related Stories


Now, the Samsung Galaxy A31 device from the Samsung Galaxy A lineup has leaked on the popular benchmark website Geekbench. Similar to the Geekbench leaks of other devices, this listing also reveals some key-specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A31 and its specifications, a shift to MediaTek from Exynos is significant for the company.

As per the listing (spotted by Nashvillechatterclass), a handset carrying model name SM-A315F has surfaced online. It runs on MediaTek’s Helio P65 mid-range SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. However, there is no word on storage capacity. But, the listing does hint at Android 10 OS-based on Samsung One UI v2.0 custom skin on top. The phone logged in a score of 349 points in the single-core test, and 1,291 points in the multi-core test.

Photo: Nashville Chatter

Samsung Galaxy A31 expected specifications

As of now, there is not much known about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A31. And there is no launch date as well. However, as per the previous leaks and rumors, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. It also revealed that the Galaxy A31 could be just a substantial upgrade from the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64-megapixel main camera goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64-megapixel main camera goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also likely to have a Triple-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The device could also come in two different storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today
News
Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today
Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

News

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants

Gaming

Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset
Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale today
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P40 Lite E स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

टिकटॉक की कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Resso एप, म्यूजिक सुनना अब होगा और भी मजेदार!

Xiaomi ने पेश किया स्मार्ट लैंप-हीटर, आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

शाओमी Redmi Note 9 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, Realme 6 Pro से बेहतर होगा परफॉर्मेंस!

Realme 5i का 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, इस कीमत में खरीेदें

News

Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today
News
Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today
Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek chipset
Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445

News

Xiaomi launches smart lamp aka heater for around Rs 8,445
Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras

News

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras