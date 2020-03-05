Samsung seems to be working on a number of new devices for its budget and mid-range segment. It is likely to launch a revamped devices of its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series in the coming months. And one of the phones that the company is likely working on is the Samsung Galaxy A31. The smartphone has previously leaked from a listing on the Safety Korea certification and WiFi Alliance website.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy A31 device from the Samsung Galaxy A lineup has leaked on the popular benchmark website Geekbench. Similar to the Geekbench leaks of other devices, this listing also reveals some key-specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A31 and its specifications, a shift to MediaTek from Exynos is significant for the company.

As per the listing (spotted by Nashvillechatterclass), a handset carrying model name SM-A315F has surfaced online. It runs on MediaTek’s Helio P65 mid-range SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. However, there is no word on storage capacity. But, the listing does hint at Android 10 OS-based on Samsung One UI v2.0 custom skin on top. The phone logged in a score of 349 points in the single-core test, and 1,291 points in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy A31 expected specifications

As of now, there is not much known about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A31. And there is no launch date as well. However, as per the previous leaks and rumors, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. It also revealed that the Galaxy A31 could be just a substantial upgrade from the predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also likely to have a Triple-camera setup at the rear. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The device could also come in two different storage options of 64GB and 128GB.