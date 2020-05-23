comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India
Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

Samsung Galaxy A31 is likely to come in just one 6GB+128 GB variant.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Samsung is geared up to launch its new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 in the first week of June that may cost around Rs 23,000. According to reliable sources, the device will sell across all of Samsung’s online and offline platforms and will also be available across e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek octacore processor in India, sources told IANS on Friday. The Galaxy A31 is likely to come in just one 6GB+128 GB variant. The smartphone would sport a quad camera setup, with 48-megapixel main sensor. The front camera will be 20-megapixel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 5G स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है ये दमदार प्रोसेसर

The Galaxy A31 is the third A series device to launch in India this year. To date, Samsung has launched two Galaxy A devices in the country. While Galaxy A51 was launched in January, Galaxy A71 – the premium device in the Galaxy A line-up – went on sale in February. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended again, now redeem till June 30

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specifications

The full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A31 has been revealed in the global website. It is set to come with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. Samsung does not mention which processor it is using, but according to leaks it sports a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC under the hood. It has options for 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Internal Storage. The handset will support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB.

The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support as seen on the smartphone’s predecessor. In terms of cameras it features a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel one with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor of 5-megapixels with aperture of f/2.4, and finally a macro lens with 5-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of a selfie camera it features a 20-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the device will run Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor rather than a physical one. The smartphone will also feature Samsung Pay as online payments feature.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST

