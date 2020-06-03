Smartphone giant Samsung is preparing to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. This upcoming launch comes just hours after the company launched its Galaxy M11, and M10. According to the information available online, the company is set to reveal the upcoming device on June 4. We also get to know that the company will unveil the unannounced smartphone on Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. Flipkart has already posted a teaser page for the A31 on its platform. As the company makes final preparations regarding the launch, specifications, and expected pricing has already leaked online. Let’s check out the key details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A31 here. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching soon; details

According to a report from GSMArena, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A31 smartphone on June 4. The report indicates that the smartphone maker will only limit the sale of the device to Flipkart. However, it is unclear if this means that Samsung will not sell the device on its in-house Samsung Online Shop. Taking a look at past device launches, the company may also sell the device on its e-commerce platform. Taking a look at the dedicated teaser page, Flipkart has already shared some hardware details regarding the upcoming smartphone. The report also noted that the company is likely to price the device at about Rs 23,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ get new home screen widgets for quick controls

Talking about the specifications revealed on the teaser page, we already know that the smartphone will feature an “Infinity-U” design. Beyond this, A31 will also feature a quad camera on the back of the smartphone with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other cameras include an ultra-wide camera with an 8-megapixel resolution, depth sensor with 5-megapixel resolution, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

Samsung also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch sAMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will also come with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging technology. It looks like the device will feature some similarities with the Galaxy M31. It is also likely that the smartphone maker may launch multiple storage and RAM variants.