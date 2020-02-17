comscore Samsung Galaxy A31 could reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A31 could reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

A live image of what is claimed to be the battery of the Samsung Galaxy A31 has surfaced online. The leaked image claims that this Galaxy A series phone will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery. 

  Published: February 17, 2020 8:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30 (7)

Samsung is said to be working on the Galaxy A31 smartphone. A live image of what is claimed to be the battery of the Samsung Galaxy A31 has surfaced online. As per the alleged image of this Galaxy A series phone, it will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery. The live image of the battery was spotted on the SafetyKorea certification website, which was first found by SamMobile.

The Samsung Galaxy A31’s predecessor Galaxy A30 offers a 4,000mAh battery. Earlier, it was rumored that Samsung will launch this phone alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, but this didn’t happen. The device could reportedly offer triple cameras at the back, as per previous reports. This setup might include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a macro camera.

The rest of the details are still under wraps. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A31 in March or April this year. Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy M31 smartphone in India on February 25. The Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch will kick off at 12:00PM on February 25. As for the features, the device will offer a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and a waterdrop-style notched display.

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch set for February 25; to feature 6,000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch set for February 25; to feature 6,000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera

Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the new one will also come with a whopping 6,000mAh battery, as per teaser. It is expected to offer support for fast charging tech too. The rear camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy M31 could include a 64-megapixel camera. Realme X2 and Poco X2 are already offering a 64-megapixel camera at an affordable price. It will be interesting to see how affordable the Galaxy M31 will be and what all premium features it will offer in India. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the most anticipated smartphone out of the expected M series lot.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 8:48 PM IST

