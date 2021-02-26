Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

Samsung is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The company recently launched the Galaxy F62 in India with a price starting at Rs 23,999. The smartphone is already available for purchase in the country. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is now gearing up to launch three new smartphones under the A-series including the Galaxy A32 (4G and 5G), the Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 4G with 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz Refresh rate display, 5,000mAh battery launched

The Galaxy A32, the Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72 are said to launch in India soon. No specific India launch date has been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy phones to now let you slow or boost the CPU performance

Support page live

A new report now suggests that the support pages for the Galaxy A32, A32 5G, A52, and A72 have gone live. The support pages reveal the model numbers of all four upcoming Samsung phones. As per the pages, the Galaxy A32 comes with model number SM-A325F/DS, Galaxy A32 5G with SM-A326B/DS, Galaxy A52 with model number SM-A525F/DS, and lastly the Galaxy A72 with SM-A725F/DS. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M62 launched: It's a rebranded version of the new Galaxy F62

Among these Samsung phones, the Galaxy A32 has already been announced by the company but silently. However, it’s only the 4G variant of the phone that has been released for now. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on a 5G model as well. The support page of this model has gone live on the Indian website, as per the latest report.

Galaxy A32 4G launched: Details here

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G comes packed with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with screen resolution of 90Hz refresh. It is powered on an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, said to be MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option. There’s a microSD support as well. Other features of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, 18W charger, and a 64-megapixel primary quad rear camera system. The phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colours. The price hasn’t been revealed yet.

Galaxy A52 and A72: Rumoured specs

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will come packed with 90 Hz Super AMOLED displays, centered punch-holes, 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 25W fast charging, among others. The Galaxy A52 is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch screen and a 4,500mAh battery, while the A72 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000 mAh battery.