After teasing for the last few days, Samsung has finally launched the latest Galaxy A series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A32. The smartphone has been announced silently on the Samsung website with a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The mid-range smartphone is already available for purchase on Samsung.com. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India on March 11, reveals Amazon listing

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has just unveiled the 4G model of the Galaxy A32. Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggests that the 5G model of the smartphone could also go official very soon. The release date of the 5G version of the smartphone hasn’t been officially confirmed by the brand yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP primary camera to launch in India on 5 March

Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G edition include 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 90hz refresh rate, among others. Also Read - Samsung to bring back Galaxy E series with the launch of Galaxy E02 in India

The smartphone looks powerful on paper and seems like a decent contender to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is set to launch in the global market on March 4. Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come packed with 108-megapixel primary rear camera, 120hz screen refresh rate, Super AMOLED display, among others.

Let’s take a quick look at everything the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 4G brings to the consumers.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

Screen: It includes a 6.4-inch Infinity U FHD+ Super AMOLED display reaching 800nits. The screen of the phone also offers Eye Comfort Shield that reduces blue light.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by an unnamed Octa-core processor.

RAM: It offers 6GB RAM. There’s just one variant.

Storage: There’s one model with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone offers a microSD card support that can expand the storage up to 1TB.

Rear camera: The Samsung smartphone offers four cameras at the back including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while other sensors are 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and lastly, fourth one is a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G includes a 20-megapixel image sensor. The smartphone can also shoot portrait shots with background blurred out.

Colours: There are four colour options including: Awesome violet, awesome black and awesome blue and awesome white.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G price in India

The smartphone comes in a sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The Galaxy A32 4G is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. There are several launch options available including Rs 1,000 cashback on first transaction via Paytm and EMI option that starts at RS 1035.56 per month.