South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy A62 in India on March 5 and the device will go on sale on the same day. Customers will be able to buy the smartphone via a microsite that’s been dedicated to the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India on March 11, reveals Amazon listing

Samsung is expected to launch the device in two variants with both 4G and 5G connectivity. The company has already launched these two variants in Russia and UK. Also Read - Samsung to bring back Galaxy E series with the launch of Galaxy E02 in India

In terms of its marqee features, the Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 15W fast charging and also a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back. Also Read - Tablet sales rose drastically in 2020, e-learning demands cited as reason

How to sign up to buy the device?

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy A32 allows potential buyers to fill out a form if they are interested in buying the phone. These customers will be notified when the retail version of the phone is available. The microsite also lists key specifications of the smartphone. Also, the brand hasn’t specifically mentioned ‘5G’ in the features of the handset which means that there is the possibility that only the 4G version of the device will be launched in India initially.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The display of the Samsung Galaxy A32 stands at 6.4-inch which is a Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U panel. It sports a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core processor but the actual version has not been revealed yet. The model that has been launched in the international markets comes with an Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the Indian version of the smartphone has been listed to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

On the rear, you get a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone receives a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Powering this entire package is a 5,000mAh battery and the phone will also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy A32 will be launched in four colour options — black, blue, violet and white.