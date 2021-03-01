comscore Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch date, specifications, features and price
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP primary camera to launch in India on 5 March
News

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP primary camera to launch in India on 5 March

Mobiles

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A32 launch date for the phone on 5 March. The smartphones will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 64MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy A32

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy A62 in India on March 5 and the device will go on sale on the same day. Customers will be able to buy the smartphone via a microsite that’s been dedicated to the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India on March 11, reveals Amazon listing

Samsung is expected to launch the device in two variants with both 4G and 5G connectivity. The company has already launched these two variants in Russia and UK. Also Read - Samsung to bring back Galaxy E series with the launch of Galaxy E02 in India

In terms of its marqee features, the Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 15W fast charging and also a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back. Also Read - Tablet sales rose drastically in 2020, e-learning demands cited as reason

How to sign up to buy the device?

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy A32 allows potential buyers to fill out a form if they are interested in buying the phone. These customers will be notified when the retail version of the phone is available. The microsite also lists key specifications of the smartphone. Also, the brand hasn’t specifically mentioned ‘5G’ in the features of the handset which means that there is the possibility that only the 4G version of the device will be launched in India initially.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The display of the Samsung Galaxy A32 stands at 6.4-inch which is a Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U panel. It sports a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core processor but the actual version has not been revealed yet. The model that has been launched in the international markets comes with an Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the Indian version of the smartphone has been listed to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

On the rear, you get a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone receives a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Powering this entire package is a 5,000mAh battery and the phone will also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy A32 will be launched in four colour options — black, blue, violet and white.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2021 1:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2021 1:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India on March 11
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India on March 11
AI tool Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: How to use, why is it trending?

News

AI tool Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: How to use, why is it trending?

JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable

Telecom

JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable

Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details

News

Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch, price, specifications and more

AI tool Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: How to use, why is it trending?

Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Here's how you can see who viewed your Facebook profile

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India on March 11
Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch, price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch, price, specifications and more
Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details

News

Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

How To Use WhatsApp Mute Video: व्हाट्सऐप में आया कमाल का वीडियो फीचर, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

CoWIN registration का आसान तरीका, Aarogya Setu App से भी कर सकते हैं रजिस्टर

Gionee Max Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, कम दाम में बड़ा डिस्प्ले और 6000mAh की बैटरी

Realme X9 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स Leak, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy M12 की लॉन्च डेट से उठा पर्दा, 48MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 6000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

News

Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch, price, specifications and more
News
Samsung Galaxy A32: India launch, price, specifications and more
AI tool Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: How to use, why is it trending?

News

AI tool Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: How to use, why is it trending?
Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details

News

Galaxy E02 could be a new budget Samsung phone in India: Know details
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany
Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

Apps

Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers