Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros

The Samsung Galaxy A40 has previously been spotted on the company's German website.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 in India, and according to recent rumors the company is planning to add two more devices to its Galaxy A series. A recent report claimed that Samsung is apparently set to release Galaxy A40 smartphone which has allegedly been spotted on its online German website. This suggests that the handset might soon make its way to Europe. The support page for the Galaxy A40 has gone live on the official online website, according to a SamMobile report.

And now a report from SlashLeaks has reveled that the Samsung Galaxy A40 could be priced at 249 Euros which would translate to around Rs 20,000 in India. The report claims that the smartphone will be hitting most European markets soon and it may even be launched in India. From previous reports, the online listing showed the upcoming Galaxy A40 with SM-A405FN/DS model number. If previous rumors are to be believed, the handset could be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box. It is expected to be positioned in between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones.

Separately, another Galaxy A-series smartphone is tipped to offer a sliding and rotating camera mechanism, similar to what we have seen on the Oppo Find X. Popular tipster OnLeaks asserted that the camera system will be a mix of both the Oppo Find X (review) and the Oppo N1 camera designs. The tipster revealed that the device “will come with a sliding and rotating camera system (kinda a mix between Oppo Find X and Oppo N1 systems) which allows the camera to be used as front and rear camera depending on its position.”

Additionally, the Galaxy A90 is also expected to ship with Samsung’s latest skin One UI based on Android Pie. It could sport a 6.41-inch display and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. The device is said to come in 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Separately, the newly launched Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are all set to go on sale on March 2 in India, while the Galaxy A10 will be available starting March 20.

