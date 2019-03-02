Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 in India, and according to recent rumors the company is planning to add two more devices to its Galaxy A series. A recent report claimed that Samsung is apparently set to release Galaxy A40 smartphone which has allegedly been spotted on its online German website. This suggests that the handset might soon make its way to Europe. The support page for the Galaxy A40 has gone live on the official online website, according to a SamMobile report.

And now a report from SlashLeaks has reveled that the Samsung Galaxy A40 could be priced at 249 Euros which would translate to around Rs 20,000 in India. The report claims that the smartphone will be hitting most European markets soon and it may even be launched in India. From previous reports, the online listing showed the upcoming Galaxy A40 with SM-A405FN/DS model number. If previous rumors are to be believed, the handset could be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box. It is expected to be positioned in between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones.