comscore Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch and Samsung Pay support
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch and Samsung Pay support
News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch and Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in April as part of revamped of Galaxy A family. The smartphone is now getting updated to July security patch and gets Samsung Pay support as well.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST
samsung galaxy a40 main

Samsung Galaxy A40 is now getting a new software update. The update for Samsung‘s midrange smartphone brings security patch for the month of July and integrates Samsung Pay. The Galaxy A40 users in Germany are currently getting this new software update. The software update carries firmware version A405FNXXU2ASG1 and is in early roll out stage. The new firmware update is available in limited release.

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch

The real highlight of this update is the addition of Samsung Pay mobile payment solution. According to Sammobile, Samsung has confirmed that Samsung Pay is being added to Galaxy A40 devices in Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom as well. However, the update is not live in these areas just yet. With Samsung Pay, the Galaxy A40 users will be able to make mobile payments and keep a digital wallet in their smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

The update reportedly also addresses some of the issues previously reported by Galaxy A40 users in Germany. The report states that several users reported bugs with the previous firmware for the smartphone. The issues include persistent Phone app crash and other connectivity issues. Samsung might have fixed all these issues with the updated software. With the revamped Galaxy A-series, Samsung has strengthened its software department to issue timely bug fixes and security updates.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

To recall, the Galaxy A40 was launched in April as a new member to the Galaxy-A family. It features a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, U-shaped notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,100mAh battery.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A40
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7885 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

News

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs
Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

Opinions

Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale के दौरान Motorola और Lenovo के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 4K display और Android OS के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV

Vivo Z1 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Vivo Z1 Pro की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: डिजाइन से लेकर परफॉर्मेंस तक जानें क्या है अंतर

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps
News
ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know
Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report
WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking