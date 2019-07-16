Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch and Samsung Pay support

Samsung Galaxy A40 is now getting a new software update. The update for Samsung‘s midrange smartphone brings security patch for the month of July and integrates Samsung Pay. The Galaxy A40 users in Germany are currently getting this new software update. The software update carries firmware version A405FNXXU2ASG1 and is in early roll out stage. The new firmware update is available in limited release.

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets July security patch

The real highlight of this update is the addition of Samsung Pay mobile payment solution. According to Sammobile, Samsung has confirmed that Samsung Pay is being added to Galaxy A40 devices in Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom as well. However, the update is not live in these areas just yet. With Samsung Pay, the Galaxy A40 users will be able to make mobile payments and keep a digital wallet in their smartphone.

The update reportedly also addresses some of the issues previously reported by Galaxy A40 users in Germany. The report states that several users reported bugs with the previous firmware for the smartphone. The issues include persistent Phone app crash and other connectivity issues. Samsung might have fixed all these issues with the updated software. With the revamped Galaxy A-series, Samsung has strengthened its software department to issue timely bug fixes and security updates.

To recall, the Galaxy A40 was launched in April as a new member to the Galaxy-A family. It features a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, U-shaped notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,100mAh battery.

