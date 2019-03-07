comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 spotted online hinting at an imminent launch
News

Samsung Galaxy A40 spotted online hinting at an imminent launch

News

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A40 has received Wi-Fi approval, which indicates that its launch could be near

  • Published: March 7, 2019 10:45 AM IST
samsung galaxy a30 back

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. The South Korean company is expected to debut a couple more Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A40 in the second quarter of the year. The Galaxy A40, with model number SM-A405FN/DS, has been approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance body. The Wi-Fi certification of the upcoming Samsung device suggests that its launch could be near.

The WFA listing of the Galaxy A40, first spotted by DroidShout, reveals that the handset will be available in single-SIM and dual-SIM options. Also, it will carry support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and it will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. The Galaxy A40 is likely to feature the latest One UI skin over the Android OS.

As the Galaxy A40 moniker suggests, it will be slotted between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones. The Galaxy A40 is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch design. It is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Earlier this year, the Galaxy A40 was spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 7885 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Before the launch of the Galaxy A30, it was also spotted with Exynos 7885 SoC. However, the A30 phone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC. The A40 could be also featuring the same chipset.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Probably, the Galaxy A40 may arrive with an internal storage of 64GB. The handset is expected to release in European countries with a price tag of 249 euros, which converts to around Rs 20,000 in India. Samsung had recently confirmed that it will be launching a new Galaxy A phone each month till June. It is speculated that the Galaxy A40 may hit the Indian market this month or April.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

19990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10

8490

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7884
13MP
  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
Deals
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: A look at top deals
PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Features

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Deals

Xiaomi announces limited period discounts on select smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

Olga Ladyzhenskaya: Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Features

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019
Samsung Galaxy M20, M30 to go on flash sale tomorrow; Galaxy M10 already available on open sale

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, M30 to go on flash sale tomorrow; Galaxy M10 already available on open sale
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a large heat pipe as we get a closer look at the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a large heat pipe as we get a closer look at the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series sale date revealed; cashback, upgrade offers and more
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL इन दो ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर दे रहा है 100Mbps तक की स्पीड के साथ 750जीबी डाटा

शाओमी का Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 और M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

गूगल ने महान गणितज्ञ ओल्गा लेडिजेनस्काया को डूडल बना कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Reliance JioPhone 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed
News
Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today
Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19
Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

News

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber
Olga Ladyzhenskaya: Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician

News

Olga Ladyzhenskaya: Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician