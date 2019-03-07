Samsung Galaxy A40 spotted online hinting at an imminent launch

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. The South Korean company is expected to debut a couple more Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A40 in the second quarter of the year. The Galaxy A40, with model number SM-A405FN/DS, has been approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance body. The Wi-Fi certification of the upcoming Samsung device suggests that its launch could be near.

The WFA listing of the Galaxy A40, first spotted by DroidShout, reveals that the handset will be available in single-SIM and dual-SIM options. Also, it will carry support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and it will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. The Galaxy A40 is likely to feature the latest One UI skin over the Android OS.

As the Galaxy A40 moniker suggests, it will be slotted between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones. The Galaxy A40 is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch design. It is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Earlier this year, the Galaxy A40 was spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 7885 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Before the launch of the Galaxy A30, it was also spotted with Exynos 7885 SoC. However, the A30 phone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC. The A40 could be also featuring the same chipset.

Probably, the Galaxy A40 may arrive with an internal storage of 64GB. The handset is expected to release in European countries with a price tag of 249 euros, which converts to around Rs 20,000 in India. Samsung had recently confirmed that it will be launching a new Galaxy A phone each month till June. It is speculated that the Galaxy A40 may hit the Indian market this month or April.