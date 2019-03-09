Samsung Galaxy A40 with 5.7-inch display clears FCC certification

Samsung recently revamped the A-series in India with the launch of three new models – the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. But it seems like Samsung is also working on a couple of more models in the series that are expected to launch sometime in April, if the recent specs sheet leak is to be believed. One of these smartphones is the Galaxy A40, which was recently certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

Now, the smartphone has also cleared FCC certification, suggesting that it may go official soon. Spotted by MySmartPrice, the certification reveals key details of the smartphone. According to the listing, the smartphone measures 144.3×69.1mm, and will come with a 145mm (5.7-inch) display. It does look a little strange as the entry-level Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch display.

It appears like the Galaxy A40 will cater to users who prefer compact smartphones that make one-handed usage easier. On the connectivity front, the Galaxy A40 will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5 LE and ANT+. There is no word on the rest of the specifications.

If rumors are to go by, the Galaxy A40 could be powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, and come with 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. A dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB is also expected. Support for dual SIM card slots, and 4G VoLTE is also expected. Lastly, just like the other A-series smartphones, this one too could come with Android Pie OS with One UI skin out-of-the-box.