Samsung Galaxy A40s Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update rolling out now

The new Samsung Galaxy A40s software update is rolling out to users in China and Hong Kong.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 6:37 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a40s-stock-image

Samsung is rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 software update for its Galaxy A40s. It is currently available for users based in China and Hong Kong.

The Galaxy A40s Android 10 update in China bumps up the software build number to A3050ZCU2BSL8. The update in Hong Kong is receiving the A3050ZHU2BSL8 build number. There’s however no word on the size of these updates. It is also unclear what the latest Galaxy A40s update offers as Samsung hasn’t provided a changelog.

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy A40s units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by opening the Settings app and going to Software update -> Download and install.

After downloading the update, Samsung Galaxy A40s users will notice changes in the overall UI design. It brings dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A40s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A40s flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has an Exynos 7904 SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 5-megapixel CMOS sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A40s supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

