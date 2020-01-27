comscore Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online; details
News

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online; details

News

According to the Safety Korea certification website, it looks like Samsung Galaxy A41 will run on a 3,500mAh battery. Judging by the name, the A41 will be the successor to the A40 that launched last year.

  • Updated: January 27, 2020 6:40 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A41 battery

It looks like Samsung is preparing to launch multiple smartphone devices in the market. These include the recently revealed Lite devices, upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, Galaxy M series, and the Galaxy A series. Samsung India has not revealed any information about most devices to expect the Galaxy Lite devices. However, a number of recent leaks have revealed some new information about some Galaxy M and A series. As per past reports, the company is expected to launch multiple Samsung Galaxy M series devices in February. In addition, the company will also reveal its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications

As per a report from Nashville Chatter, it’s confirmed that the company is also working on Samsung Galaxy A41. The report also revealed some information regarding the device. According to the Safety Korea certification website, it looks like Galaxy A41 will run on a 3,500mAh battery. Judging by the name, the Galaxy A41 will be the successor to the Galaxy A40 that launched last year. The listing also revealed that the battery will come with model number EB-BA415ABY. We also saw an image of the battery on the certification website. For some context, the Samsung Galaxy A40 comes with a 3,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

Moving to the Samsung Galaxy A41, we are unclear about the speed of the fast charging technology. The report indicates that the device will likely feature a similar 15W fast charging system. Samsung is also expected to add a rear quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A40, we got a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Galaxy A41 may also feature a 2-megapixel sensor with a Macro lens. As per the report, the new device will also feature a 25-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Last but not the least, the device will also feature a 128GB internal storage.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 6:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2020 6:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A40
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7885 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

5 reasons why we think Karakin is the best PUBG map yet

Gaming

5 reasons why we think Karakin is the best PUBG map yet

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

Redmi might soon launch a fitness tracker; compete in wearables market

Wearables

Redmi might soon launch a fitness tracker; compete in wearables market

Most Popular

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online
Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

Top Products

Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकती है फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile में Erangel 2.0 जल्द आएगा, Karakin मैप भी होगा रिलीज

चैनल बुके में 12 रुपये से महंगे चैनल नहीं होंगे शामिल, ट्राई ने दी राहत

itel ब्रांड 5 हजार रुपये तक के स्मार्टफोन में नंबर-1

Amazon Grand Gaming Days सेल शुरू : गेमिंग लैपटॉप, एसेसरीज समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स मिल रहे हैं 35% तक सस्ते

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online
TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

News

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh