Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

It looks like Samsung is preparing to launch multiple smartphone devices in the market. These include the recently revealed Lite devices, upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, Galaxy M series, and the Galaxy A series. Samsung India has not revealed any information about most devices to expect the Galaxy Lite devices. However, a number of recent leaks have revealed some new information about some Galaxy M and A series. As per past reports, the company is expected to launch multiple Samsung Galaxy M series devices in February. In addition, the company will also reveal its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications

As per a report from Nashville Chatter, it’s confirmed that the company is also working on Samsung Galaxy A41. The report also revealed some information regarding the device. According to the Safety Korea certification website, it looks like Galaxy A41 will run on a 3,500mAh battery. Judging by the name, the Galaxy A41 will be the successor to the Galaxy A40 that launched last year. The listing also revealed that the battery will come with model number EB-BA415ABY. We also saw an image of the battery on the certification website. For some context, the Samsung Galaxy A40 comes with a 3,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.

Moving to the Samsung Galaxy A41, we are unclear about the speed of the fast charging technology. The report indicates that the device will likely feature a similar 15W fast charging system. Samsung is also expected to add a rear quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A40, we got a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

Galaxy A41 may also feature a 2-megapixel sensor with a Macro lens. As per the report, the new device will also feature a 25-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Last but not the least, the device will also feature a 128GB internal storage.

