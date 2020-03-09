comscore Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications
Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications; launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has received Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. It will also offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac connectivity.

  • Updated: March 9, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A41

Photo : OnLeaks

It seems that Samsung will soon launch its Galaxy A41 smartphone as it has received a few certifications. The Samsung Galaxy A41 has received Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The handset has been spotted with model numbers SM-A415F/DSM and SM-A415F/DSN. Both the listings revealed that the upcoming Samsung phone will ship with Android 10 OS.

It will also offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. While Samsung is yet to confirm the Galaxy A41 launch details, a few CAD renders recently leaked online, revealing the possible features. It is expected to offer a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset is likely to sport an Infinity-U display, which could be either 6-inches or 6.1-inches diagonally.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is rumored to have 64GB base storage. A few reports claim that the device will pack a small 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging tech. As per previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy A41 could feature a 6/6.1-inch screen. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with 4GB RAM, Mysmartprice reports.

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48-megapixel triple camera set to launch on March 16

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48-megapixel triple camera set to launch on March 16

The Samsung Galaxy A41 will reportedly include a rather small 3,500mah battery. While an improvement on the 3,000mAh battery of the Galaxy A40, a 3,500mAh battery is still not as impressive in 2020. The phone is likely to arrive with slim metal edges and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other visible elements will be a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille on the bottom edge of the phone. This Samsung Galaxy phone might have a flat-screen instead of a curved one, as per leaked renders.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 11:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2020 11:33 AM IST

