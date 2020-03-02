South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is likely to launch a new A-series phone soon. The Samsung Galaxy A41 was recently revealed in a new leak along with a few supposed key specifications. Samsung had earlier unveiled the A51 and A71 smartphones back in December 2019. The new Galaxy A41 is expected to be a slightly toned-down version of these phones.

The leak for the Samsung Galaxy A41 also reveals a waterdrop notch and a triple camera setup on the back. The new renders of the A41 were recently revealed by PriceBaba and tipster OnLeaks. The leak allows us to have a look at the Galaxy A41 from all angles.

The rear cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A41 are placed in the new rectangular shaped-module that has been carried over from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The phone also features slim bezels on all four sides and a slight chin on the bottom. The renders also hint at the Samsung Galaxy A41 launching in two colors.

These are glossy white and matte black. The phone has slim metal edges and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other visible elements include a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille on the bottom edge of the phone. Unsurprisingly, the phone also has a flat-screen instead of a curved one.

Samsung Galaxy A41: Expected specifications

According to leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy A41 could feature a 6/6.1-inch screen. The triple camera unit on the back is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main lens. The phone could run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A41 will reportedly include a rather small 3,500mah battery. While an improvement on the 3,000mAh battery of the Galaxy A40, a 3,500mAh battery is still not as impressive in 2020.