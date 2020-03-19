comscore Samsung Galaxy A41 launched in Japan with 6.-inch screen | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A41 made official in Japan with 6.1-inch screen, in-display fingerprint sensor

The new Samsung Galaxy A41 features an improved triple camera setup and a bigger screen than the Galaxy A40. The fingerprint sensor is also now an in-display one, instead of on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A41 1

The Samsung Galaxy A41 smartphone was spotted in various leaks earlier this year. The phone was supposed to be launched a while ago with the A51 and A71. However, that did not happen. Now Samsung finally launched the phone and it will hit shelves later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 brings a few key improvements over the older Samsung Galaxy A40. The new phone features a larger 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone still keeps the waterdrop notch from the series. The 25-megapixel selfie camera inside the notch is also the same.  The AMOLED screen, however, now has an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is unlike the last variant which had a rear-mounted one.

The rear of the Galaxy A41 has a triple camera unit with the three sensors and a flash in a single vertical alignment. This is surprisingly not the rectangular module that Samsung has been including on pretty much every recent phone. The phone also now has a 48-megapixel sensor, something that every competitor offers in the segment. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. This is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with a 3,500mAh battery and 15W fast charging. Also packed with the body are IP68 dust and water resistance. The phone will likely launch with Android 10 along with Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy A41 pricing and availability

The Korean brand still hasn’t spoken about the international availability of the phone. Further, there is still no word on the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A41 either. However, we do know that the phone will be available in three colors. These are blue, white and black. Based on the images we have, the back design seems to feature Samsung’s prism crush geometric patterns, visible especially on the black variant.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 4:20 PM IST

