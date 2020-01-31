comscore Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 spotted on Geekbench; comes with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and 4GB RAM
News

Samsung Galaxy A41 spotted on Geekbench; comes with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and 4GB RAM

News

Samsung has not shared any information about the device. However, as reported previously, we know the battery capacity for the Samsung Galaxy A41 from a listing on the Safety Korea certification website.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 5:00 PM IST
samsung galaxy a40 main

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung is currently working on a number of devices across multiple price segments. As previously noted these upcoming devices will be part of the popular Samsung Galaxy A and M series. The company is already set to launch its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup in the coming weeks. One of the devices that the company is likely working on is the Samsung Galaxy A41. Samsung has not shared any information about the device. However, as reported previously, we know the battery capacity about A41 from a listing on the Safety Korea certification website. Days after the listing, a new report has shared the Geekbench listing of the device.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy A41 Geekbench listing details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, we likely know the possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A41. Taking a closer look at the Geekbench listing it is likely that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The SoC will come with an Octa-core CPU clocked at 1.7GHz. In addition, the listing also showcased 4GB RAM. As noted in the report, Samsung is expected to launch multiple RAM and storage combinations. Beyond this, the listing confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A41 will come with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2 out of the box.

Watch: Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

The listing also showcased the single-core and multi-core benchmark results. Inspecting the scores, Samsung Galaxy A41 has scored 1684 in the single-core test and 5043 in the multi-core test. This information comes just a day after the company launched its latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G in the market. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A40 and its specifications, a shift to MediaTek from Exynos is significant for the company.

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online; details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online; details

Features Samsung Galaxy A40
Price
Chipset Exynos 7885 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.9-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,100mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 5:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A40
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7885 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Wearables

Puma Sport connected smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 19,995

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Reliance Jio के रिचार्ज पर मिल रहा है 2020 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल 6 मार्च से शुरू होगी

Realme Buds Air पर मिल रहा 5% का अल्टीमेट कैशबैक, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

News

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
News
Reliance JioTVCamera accessory launched at Rs 2,999; enables full-screen video calls on TV
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ now available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer
Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

News

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback