Samsung Galaxy A41 to come with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Samsung is currently working on a number of devices across multiple price segments. As previously noted these upcoming devices will be part of the popular Samsung Galaxy A and M series. The company is already set to launch its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup in the coming weeks. One of the devices that the company is likely working on is the Samsung Galaxy A41. Samsung has not shared any information about the device. However, as reported previously, we know the battery capacity about A41 from a listing on the Safety Korea certification website. Days after the listing, a new report has shared the Geekbench listing of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Geekbench listing details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, we likely know the possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A41. Taking a closer look at the Geekbench listing it is likely that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The SoC will come with an Octa-core CPU clocked at 1.7GHz. In addition, the listing also showcased 4GB RAM. As noted in the report, Samsung is expected to launch multiple RAM and storage combinations. Beyond this, the listing confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A41 will come with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2 out of the box.

The listing also showcased the single-core and multi-core benchmark results. Inspecting the scores, Samsung Galaxy A41 has scored 1684 in the single-core test and 5043 in the multi-core test. This information comes just a day after the company launched its latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G in the market. Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy A40 and its specifications, a shift to MediaTek from Exynos is significant for the company.

Features Samsung Galaxy A40 Price – Chipset Exynos 7885 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.9-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,100mAh

