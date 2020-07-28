Samsung is preparing to launch the latest Galaxy A42 5G. The device has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time. It could be the company’s cheapest 5G-enabled handset. Now, as per a listing on the Chinese 3C website, this smartphone has been spotted revealing its battery information. However, the company has not yet announced the launch date of the Galaxy A42 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone listing reveals the battery model name of EB-BA426ABY. Moreover, the certification also suggests that it will be fueled by a 4,860mAh battery, which should be moderate, considering the smartphone mounts support for 5G connectivity. This, in itself, would drain a huge part of the battery for constant network compatibility.

Samsung's Galaxy A-series has received many models since the adoption of its new nomenclature last year, and the upcoming Galaxy A42 5G would be the third model of the Galaxy A40 lineup. As per the previous leaks and rumors, the smartphone will be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy A41. By 2021, Samsung could also launch its 4G version in countries where there are no 5G services. The device is also likely to feature 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications and Features

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A41 smartphone made its debut earlier this year in March. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

At the front, it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A41 mounts a Mediatek Helio P65 SoC and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It packs a 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.