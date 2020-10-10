comscore Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

It is now revealed that the Galaxy A42 5G will make use of the recently introduced Snapdragon 750G SoC, among other details.

  Published: October 10, 2020 8:59 PM IST
Last month, a leak revealed many details of the Galaxy A42 5G, which will be the cheapest 5G compatible phone in Samsung’s catalog. However, some key details of its hardware were still missing, such as its chipset model. Now, the company has officially revealed many more technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. Thanks to this, we now know that the device will make use of the recently introduced Snapdragon 750G SoC, among other details. Also Read - Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s now available with 128GB storage model: Price in India, specs

More details and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The South Korean technology giant has published an official image with the full specifications of the device. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch (Infinity U). The handset will integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 asks Rs 16,999 for 64MP triple camera, 6000mAh battery and more

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 750G SoC. The hardware will be completed with 4GB, 6GB and up to 8GB of RAM (in LPDDR4X format). Moreover, it would have 128GB of internal storage (in UFS 2.1 format) for all variants. The latter is expandable by using a MicroSD card.

A large 5,000mAh battery is also present, which supports fast charging at up to 15W via its USB-C port. In the official image, it is not specified if it has a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also not known if it will incorporate an NFC chip to make mobile payments and other pairing functions.

At the rear, the phone has a quad-camera set up in a square module. The system is composed of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a macro lens of 5 megapixels (f/2.4 aperture). Meanwhile, a 20-megapixel front camera will be present in the notch of its screen.

Finally, it will arrive in multiple color variants like Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray. Unfortunately, although the official specifications of the smartphone have been shown in the image, the company has not yet revealed an official date of availability or its starting price. However, we can expect the device to be more affordable than the previously released Samsung Galaxy A51 5G.

Best Sellers