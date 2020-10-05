comscore Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online
The new renders show the alleged Samsung Galaxy A42 5G phone in three colors, including black, white, and gray.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 5:39 PM IST
In September this year, Samsung confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy A42 5G as its most affordable 5G-compatible phone. The device is expected to go on sale in Germany starting November. The press release published by the company last month had shown the phone in black. Now an official listing shows the device is other color variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021, Note Series could be discontinued

The new renders show the alleged Samsung Galaxy A42 5G phone in three colors, including black, white, and gray. It can also be noted that the device will use a four-tone design that is quite unique. The Galaxy A42 5G also features a completely square-shaped camera module, making it the first Samsung phone to use this design line. The module is home to a four-sensor configuration. On the other hand, on the front you will notice a waterdrop-shaped notch for the selfie camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A3 Core launched: Price, specifications and other details

Samsung Galaxy A42: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will hit the market with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen that operates at Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). The device has 20:9 aspect ratio. As there is an AMOLED panel, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the chipset, the exact hardware that it will house is currently under wraps. Rumors point out that the handset will have a Snapdragon 690 SoC. A few reports also speculate that it can make use of the recently introduced Snapdragon 750G chipset. A Geekbench listing of the device revealed that its SoC would be accompanied by 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

Its quad-camera system comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The smartphone also features a 20-megapixel front camera. A 5,000mAh battery would power the Galaxy A42 5G. It is not yet known if it will have fast charging capabilities, but it is speculated that it will offer up to 18W charger. The Galaxy A42 5G will run Android 10 OS based on One UI 2.5. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will hit the European market with a price of 369 euros (Rs 31,800 approximately).

