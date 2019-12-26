Samsung is rolling out new OTA updates for a couple of its smartphones, and a tablet. These include the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A30s, and the Galaxy Tab S3 (LTE). The Android update does not bring any major changes in terms of software, but includes the new security patch.

The Galaxy A5 (2017) Android update brings with it the latest December 2019 security patch. This patch essentially fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw can allow a remote attacker using a special file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update comes with software version A520FXXSCCSL9/CSK7/CSK9 (region-specific) and is about 80.42MB in size, PiunikaWeb reports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, is getting the November 2019 security patch update. This patch comes with a fix for nine critical vulnerabilities affecting Google’s mobile operating system. It also fixes 39 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure (SVE) items. The Galaxy A30s update comes with software version A307FNXXU2ASL1/ASL2 (region-specific) and is about 279.40 MB in size.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE is receiving the October 2019 security patch. This fixes a vulnerability that is exploitable when a user installs an untrusted app. The Galaxy Tab S3 update bumps up the software version to CSK2/CSK1/CSJ1 (region-specific).

The update for all the three Galaxy devices is being pushed out in stages. If you own any of the three models, then head over to your device Settings -> Software Update and tap on Download Updates Manually. The firmware is also available to download from Samsung FUS (Firmware Update Server). In case users want to flash it manually on the device.

Earlier this month, Samsung released its Android 10 update roadmap for the Galaxy devices. The list revealed that the Samsung Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update will reach the flagship Galaxy S, and Galaxy Note devices. Beyond the flagship devices, it will also reach the Galaxy M, A, On, J, and Galaxy Tab lineups.