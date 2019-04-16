Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime get April security patch

Samsung has started rolling out new updates for the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime. The update does not bring any major changes in terms of software, but includes all the patches for the month of April 2019. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is getting the update with April security patch in Canada while the Galaxy A8 (2018) is getting the update in Russia. The Galaxy J5 Prime is getting April 2019 security patch in Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tribago. Google had revealed that April 2019 Android security patch brings fix for five critical and dozens of high-risk vulnerabilities.

The updates being pushed out to these devices also includes patches, fifteen of them exclusive to Samsung’s firmware, also dubbed as Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures. A handful of them have been reportedly classified as high-risk, reports Sammobile. The update being released for the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy J5 Prime is based on Android 8.0 Oreo while the update released for Galaxy A8 (2018) is based on Android 9 Pie. Android Pie is not expected to reach the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy J5 Prime.

The update for all the three Galaxy smartphones is being pushed out in stages and if you own any of the three models then head over to Settings >> Software Update and then click on Download Updates Manually. The firmware is also available in case you want to flash it manually for your smartphone. Samsung, last week, updated the Galaxy S9 with April security patch as well and before that, the update was released for Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

Other Samsung smartphones which have received the April security patch include the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy J7 (2017) but the update is yet to reach Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ lineup. In its security bulletin, Google had revealed that the April security patch addresses a critical vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to take control of the device by remote execution of a custom-made file on the software. The security patch first arrived on Google Pixel smartphones and Essential Phone but is yet to arrive on a lot of other devices.