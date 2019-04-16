comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime get April security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime get April security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime get security patch for the month of April, which addresses five critical vulnerabilities and other high risk issues.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 5:09 PM IST
samsung galaxy a8 plus hands rear camera

Samsung has started rolling out new updates for the Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J5 Prime. The update does not bring any major changes in terms of software, but includes all the patches for the month of April 2019. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is getting the update with April security patch in Canada while the Galaxy A8 (2018) is getting the update in Russia. The Galaxy J5 Prime is getting April 2019 security patch in Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tribago. Google had revealed that April 2019 Android security patch brings fix for five critical and dozens of high-risk vulnerabilities.

The updates being pushed out to these devices also includes patches, fifteen of them exclusive to Samsung’s firmware, also dubbed as Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures. A handful of them have been reportedly classified as high-risk, reports Sammobile. The update being released for the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy J5 Prime is based on Android 8.0 Oreo while the update released for Galaxy A8 (2018) is based on Android 9 Pie. Android Pie is not expected to reach the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy J5 Prime.

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

The update for all the three Galaxy smartphones is being pushed out in stages and if you own any of the three models then head over to Settings >> Software Update and then click on Download Updates Manually. The firmware is also available in case you want to flash it manually for your smartphone. Samsung, last week, updated the Galaxy S9 with April security patch as well and before that, the update was released for Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

Other Samsung smartphones which have received the April security patch include the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy J7 (2017) but the update is yet to reach Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ lineup. In its security bulletin, Google had revealed that the April security patch addresses a critical vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to take control of the device by remote execution of a custom-made file on the software. The security patch first arrived on Google Pixel smartphones and Essential Phone but is yet to arrive on a lot of other devices.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 5:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch
Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now
Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips
Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

News

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Jio TV ऐप को मिला ये अपडेट, अब चैटिंग करते हुए Live Tv देख पाएंगे यूजर्स

21 अप्रैल से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Thomson TV सेल, 10 हजार रुपये तक का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Saregama ने 3 हजार प्री-लोडिड गानों के साथ लॉन्च किया Carvaan Go स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

23 अप्रैल को शाओमी लॉन्च करेगी नए Mi TV, सैमसंग को मिलेगी टक्कर

फेसबुक मैसेंजर में आया नया फीचर, अब आंखे नहीं होंगी खराब

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data
Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250