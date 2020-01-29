Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphone. The latest software update brings the month-old December 2019 Android security patch for the device. The update is reportedly available to the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) devices in the South America region.

The latest update carries the software version number A520FXXUCCSL4, and its firmware size is about 2.9GB, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on the old Android 8.0 Oreo OS and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch.

Samsung has started pushing the software update for users based in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Bolivia, and more. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A5 (2017) units. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung has not released the changelog for the update, but it may have some improvements for device stability. The latest December 2019 security patch primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) has a 5.2-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display. It also comes with an Exynos 7880 Octa-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a single rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

