Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

Samsung’s mid-budget Galaxy A50 has undergone rigorous camera testing at DxOMark’s lab revealing that it is on par with the LG G7 ThinQ. The Samsung Galaxy A50 in India comes under Rs 20,000 price bracket, and sports a triple-camera setup. The refreshed A series for 2019 offers range of devices from budget to premium segment. The high-end Galaxy A80 has already been launched globally and should come to India in the second half of this month.

Coming back to the Galaxy A50 camera, it includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. In DxOMark testing, the camera performance score came out to be 83, which is on par with the LG G7 ThinQ and just a point or two shy of the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Apple iPhone 7 (via GSMArena).

The testing team segmented the score in different aspects, out-of-which the stills department managed 85 points, but the video was average at 79. It noted that the camera can offer great color reproduction, wide dynamic range, good exposure and quite accurate white balance. Where it lacked was in the low light focus speed and accuracy.

Recently, the Galaxy A50 received latest June security update along with new features like Slow-Mo video recording and Night mode. The update also brought the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without Bixby Vision.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 19990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

