  Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling out with camera improvements and more
Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling out with camera improvements and more

Samsung Galaxy A50 December security update comes with version number A505FDDU3ASL5 and is over 640MB in size.

  Published: December 18, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 4

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its refreshed Galaxy A lineup, which included the Galaxy A50. Since launch, the smartphone has received a few updates. Now, the December security update is reportedly rolling out to the smartphone. This update improves a couple of the smartphone’s features, and it also optimizes the device performance. Here’s everything new on the latest Samsung Galaxy A50 update.

Samsung Galaxy A50 update details

The Android 9 Pie-based firmware update comes with version number A505FDDU3ASL5, and is over 640MB in size. The update mainly focuses on improving the performance of the camera as well as enhance Wi-Fi connectivity and more. The camera section brings improvements to camera stability and picture quality, and optimize the Smart Capture feature.

Besides these, the update also brings usual bug fixes and device stability improvements. It also brings in the latest December 2019 Android security patch to the device. The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) method in phases. Once the update is ready, users will receive a notification. Additionally, one can head over to the device Settings -> Software Update menu to manually check for the update.

Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A50 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy A50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 4:26 PM IST

