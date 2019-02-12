Samsung Galaxy A50 gets certified by US FCC; launch seems imminent

Samsung revamped its entry-level and mid-range smartphone portfolio with the Galaxy M-series in India recently. Now, the Korean smartphone maker seems to be planning a revamp for the Galaxy A-series as well. The company is expected to launch at least three new Galaxy A-series devices in the coming months as an attempt to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Honor in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. Ahead of the official announcement, an upcoming Galaxy A-series device has been certified by FCC.

The US FCC has certified the Galaxy A50, which was certified by the WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG last month. The FCC certification suggests the launch of this upcoming device is imminent. The smartphone certified by US FCC carries model number SM-A505F and SM-A505F/DS, and while it does not offer details about the specifications, it does include a key details. One of the FCC filing indicates that the Galaxy A50 will measure 158.5×74.5mm in dimensions, and have a display dimension of 158mm or in other words, it will measure 6.22-inches diagonally.

This is line with previous leaks which suggested it will feature a 6-inch Super AMOLED display. The listing does not reveal the resolution but it does seem that the Galaxy A50 will feature a Full HD+ panel supporting 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also tipped to sport an Infinity-V display similar to the Galaxy M-series and Infinity-O display seen on the Galaxy A8s.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The FCC filing also confirms that the smartphone will support connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and ANT+. The Galaxy A50 is expected to be powered by Exynos 9610 SoC and could be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It is also rumored to pack a 4,000mAh battery and sport triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A50 is tipped to launch during the first half of 2019 and will run Android Pie out of the box.