Samsung Galaxy A50 first real-life image leak confirms triple-camera like Galaxy A7

Samsung will reportedly bring water-drop styled Infinity-V notch display like the M10 and M20.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 8:33 PM IST
Samsung’s India CMO has already revealed that the company is working on a refreshed Galaxy A series range of smartphones, which it will start releasing globally starting March. Reports have already tipped that Samsung is working on three devices – the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Almost all specs are already out in various leaks, and now we feel that at least one of them will launch next month.

A couple of days back we saw renders of the Galaxy A50, and now the first real-life image has been leaked online by Mysmartprice. The back of alleged Samsung Galaxy A50 re-confirms triple-camera setup like the render image. These are vertically-stacked alonh an LED flash module like the Galaxy A7, but what’s different is that Galaxy A50 will reportedly have an In-display fingerprint sensor. Also, Samsung will reportedly bring water-drop styled Infinity-V notch display like the M10 and M20.

Previously leaked renders of Galaxy A50 revealed similar design and more. The bottom of the device, as indicated in the renders, will also see a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grill and a 3.5mm audio socket. The images also marked some of the key features of the device including the details about the camera sensors on the device.

According to the report, the front will come with a 25-megapixel sensor and the triple camera set up on the back will come with a primary 25-megapixel sensor along with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping and 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Other rumored specifications for Samsung Galaxy A50 include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio while running on Exynos 9610 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is also likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology support.

