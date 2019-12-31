comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy A50 update rolls out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung's latest update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Tab S5e brings the latest Android security patch along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 12:25 PM IST
samsung galaxy a50 review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Tab S5e devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy A50 update is currently rolling out in Russia only, SamMobile reports. While the Galaxy Tab S5e update is rolling out in countries like Panama, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 update carries the software version number A505FNPUU3ASL6. The Galaxy Tab S5e, on the other hand, carries the software number T725XXS1ASL2. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. However, there is no clarity on when the devices will get the update.

If you own either of the Galaxy devices, you will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, features

For a quick recap, the Galaxy A50 smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset, 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a triple rear-camera setup, comprised of a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e launched earlier this year in February. The device features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Tab S5e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Samsung has also added a 13-megapixel front snapper for selfies and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 12:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

2.4

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Best Smart Speakers launched in India in 2019
Top Products
Best Smart Speakers launched in India in 2019
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

5 genre defining games of 2019

Gaming

5 genre defining games of 2019

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

News

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola

Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020
Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

News

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro फोन को मिले अपडेट के बाद यूजर्स को टाइम से नहीं मिल रहे हैं OTP

Aadhaar-PAN लिंकिंग की डेडलाइन बढ़कर अब 31 मार्च 2020 हुई, ऐसे करें लिंक

अब दिल्ली एनसीआर के यूजर्स का चोरी हुआ मोबाइल ढूंढेगी सरकार, ऐसे करनी होगी शिकायत

इन स्मार्टफोन पर 31 दिसंबर के बाद नहीं चलेगा WhatsApp, देखें लिस्ट

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G फोन की बिक्री 7 जनवरी से शुरू होगी

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out
News
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out
Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020
Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

News

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out
New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola

News

New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola
Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing

News

Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing