Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy A50 and Galaxy Tab S5e devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 update is currently rolling out in Russia only, SamMobile reports. While the Galaxy Tab S5e update is rolling out in countries like Panama, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 update carries the software version number A505FNPUU3ASL6. The Galaxy Tab S5e, on the other hand, carries the software number T725XXS1ASL2. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. However, there is no clarity on when the devices will get the update.

If you own either of the Galaxy devices, you will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, features

For a quick recap, the Galaxy A50 smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset, 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a triple rear-camera setup, comprised of a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e launched earlier this year in February. The device features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Tab S5e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Samsung has also added a 13-megapixel front snapper for selfies and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back.

