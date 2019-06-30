comscore Samsung Galaxy A50 June security update out | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Night Mode, Slow-Mo video recording with June security update: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Night Mode, Slow-Mo video recording with June security update: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 June security update brings new elements to the camera app like Night Mode, Slow-Mo video recording.

  Published: June 30, 2019 11:54 AM IST
samsung galaxy a50 review android pie

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its refreshed Galaxy A lineup, which included the Galaxy A50. Since launch, the smartphone has received a few updates. Now, the June security update is reportedly rolling out to the smartphone. It includes new features like Slow-Mo video recording and Night mode. The update brings the newest security update and brings the software version to A505FDDU2ASF2. The update brings the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without Bixby Vision.

Many users may not see the Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording in the camera after updating. According to reports, those users just have to restart the camera application. So those users have to go to the Camera app, open camera Settings and hit Reset Settings. As for the update users should be getting a notification from Samsung for the OTA update. Alternatively, they can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

The Galaxy A50, which is a flagship model in the Galaxy A series, also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. Besides those the camera app also offers shooting modes like Ultra-Wide, Slow-Mo, and Hyperlapse.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy A50 and A30 First Look

The handset supports Samsung’s Intelligent Scene Optimiser, which reportedly helps adjust the color, contrast, and brightness after categorizing the subject. The Samsung smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in three color variants, which includes Blue, White, and Black.

Story Timeline

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

1.8

19990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
  Published Date: June 30, 2019 11:54 AM IST

