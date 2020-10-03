Samsung has become quite diligent with its approach towards software updates these days. The company has already talked about its Android 11 update cycle. And now, one of its mid-range phones has got the latest Android security patch. The brand has released the October 2020 security patch for the Galaxy A50 this week. In fact, the Galaxy A50 is one of the mid-range devices from Samsung’s A-series to get constant support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A3 Core launched: Price, specifications and other details

As shown in this report, the update is available for the SM-A505FN variant of the Galaxy A50. We still don’t know the exact details of the update. But the size of the update mentioned is 123MB. This suggests Samsung has mainly focused on the security patch and some minor bug fixes. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

We’re just entering into October, and for Samsung to release the latest security patch is highly commendable. Offering the latest security update ensures the phone is secure from any possible threats. The Galaxy A50 has managed to get all Android security patches on time, and a few months back, we reported about the phone getting the August security patch as well. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The phone launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

But after the release of the Android 10-based One UI version, the Galaxy A50 has still got its share of updates. The Samsung Galaxy A50 has an Exynos 9610 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.

