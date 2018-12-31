Samsung Galaxy A50 leak hints at 24-megapixel camera, 4,000mAh battery: Report

A recent report claimed that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new ‘Galaxy M’ series in India sometime next month. But that is not the only new smartphone in the pipeline. The company is also working on a new Galaxy A-series device, dubbed Galaxy A50.

According to GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature a 24-megapixel camera at the back. It is unclear, if that is the only sensor or whether it will be a part of a multi-camera setup. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone will also feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and will run Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The OS will be wrapped under Samsung’s new One UI. Samsung has traditionally launched its Galaxy S1-series first running the latest operating system out-of-the-box. This makes us believe that the rumored Galaxy A50 is likely to launch sometime in March after MWC 2019.

This isn’t the first time we have come across a leak around the Galaxy A50. It was last spotted on Geekbench, and the list revealed an Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. This is a new Samsung chipset manufactured on a 10nm process. It features four Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. It is also paired with a Mali-G72 GPU. Rumors also hint at a possible inclusion of features such as wireless charging, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, Samsung is gearing up to take the wraps off its new Galaxy M-series in India sometime next month. The series will initially consist of three devices, dubbed Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M50. It is worth noting that Samsung has yet to reveal an official date for the launch of its Galaxy M-series.