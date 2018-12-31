comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 leak hints at 24-megapixel camera, 4,000mAh battery: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak hints at 24-megapixel camera, 4,000mAh battery: Report

News

Samsung will be first unveiling its new Galaxy M-series of smartphones in India next month.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 11:04 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy J6+ 2018 4

A recent report claimed that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new ‘Galaxy M’ series in India sometime next month. But that is not the only new smartphone in the pipeline. The company is also working on a new Galaxy A-series device, dubbed Galaxy A50.

According to GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature a 24-megapixel camera at the back. It is unclear, if that is the only sensor or whether it will be a part of a multi-camera setup. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

Also Read

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

The smartphone will also feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and will run Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The OS will be wrapped under Samsung’s new One UI. Samsung has traditionally launched its Galaxy S1-series first running the latest operating system out-of-the-box. This makes us believe that the rumored Galaxy A50 is likely to launch sometime in March after MWC 2019.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions

This isn’t the first time we have come across a leak around the Galaxy A50. It was last spotted on Geekbench, and the list revealed an Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. This is a new Samsung chipset manufactured on a 10nm process. It features four Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. It is also paired with a Mali-G72 GPU. Rumors also hint at a possible inclusion of features such as wireless charging, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, Samsung is gearing up to take the wraps off its new Galaxy M-series in India sometime next month. The series will initially consist of three devices, dubbed Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M50. It is worth noting that Samsung has yet to reveal an official date for the launch of its Galaxy M-series.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs
Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

News

Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का Poco F1 फ्लिपकार्ट पर मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर, जल्दी करें

News

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
News
Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

News

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues
iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

News

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs