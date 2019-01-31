comscore
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals waterdrop notch, triple-rear cameras and more

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is expected to debut sometime in the coming months.

galaxy m50 leaked chassis

With stiff competition from Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung has changed its strategy for affordable and mid-range sgments. The new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 represent the new era, where we saw the South Korean giant go aggressive with the pricing, bringing new design, and more. While the flagship Galaxy S10-series is set to launch next month, the company is also working on Galaxy A-series, and details about the Galaxy A50 have surfaced.

In a fresh leak, 91Mobiles has shared a couple of photos of the chassis of the Galaxy A50. The photos reveal that the smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop style notch on the front.

At the back, there is a vertical slot for triple rear cameras. Out of the three, one of them is expected to be a 24-megapixel sensor, whereas the other maybe a 3D ToF module, and the third could be an ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, a 24-megapixel selfie snapper is likely to be in tow.

A spot for a fingerprint scanner is missing, and there are chances where Samsung may go for a side mounted one, just like it did with the Galaxy A7 (2018), or, the company may instead opt for an in-display sensor. Putting an in-display scanner makes sense as mid-range devices like Vivo V11 Pro comes with one, and Samsung CEO had also mentioned that the company will be bringing flagship features to mid-range devices.

The bottom of the chassis also reveals a cut-out for USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. Talking about expected specifications of the Galaxy A50, it could be powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. With Android Pie out-of-the-box, a 4,000mAh battery is also likely to be in tow.

