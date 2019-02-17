comscore
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

The device will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio while running on Exynos 9610.

  Published: February 17, 2019 4:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders

Image credit: PriceKart.com

Samsung has announced that it will focus on launching the Galaxy A devices in the Indian market along with its budget series, the Galaxy M. As part of the push to the Galaxy A series, the company seems to be working on Galaxy A devices to launch later this year. According to a new report, renders of the Galaxy A50 have leaked out on the internet gives us a clear idea about what to expect when the device is launched. Taking a look at the render of the device, it is similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30 that Samsung is planning to launch on February 27, 2019.

The render was initially posted by PriceKart.com and then later picked up by GSMArena. Describing the renders, Samsung has added a three camera setup on the back of the device in vertical alignment at the top left corner. The camera setup also comes with an LED flash unit at the bottom and the back also comes with a “Samsung” branding towards the middle. The front side of the device indicates that the device will come with a water-drop styled notch along with a thick chin at the bottom of the display. In addition to this, the device will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Looking at the bottom of the device, as indicated in the renders, we also see a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grill towards the right and a 3.5mm audio socket along with a microphone hole towards the left side. We can also see the volume rocker and the power button towards the top on the right side of the device giving us a full run-down of the design.

The images also marked some of the key features of the device including the details about the camera sensors on the device. According to the report, the front will come with a 25-megapixel sensor and the triple camera set up on the back will come with a primary 25-megapixel sensor along with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping and 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens. This render is in line with the previous reports hinting at parts of design and specifications.

Image credit: Slash Leaks

As previously reported, the company is planning to launch the device in March and will continue to launch a new Galaxy A device every month to counter the thread from Xiaomi. It will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio while running on Exynos 9610 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device is also likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology support. The device has also received FCC and Bluetooth certification indicating that Samsung may launch the device in multiple countries in coming months. The report also hinted that Samsung is also working on Galaxy A20, A70, and A90 in the roadmap. Similar specifications were spotted in a leaked device manual by Slash Leaks.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2019 4:20 PM IST

