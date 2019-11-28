Samsung has started rolling out an update to the Galaxy A50 devices with the December 2019 security patch. The update is reportedly shipped to the Samsung Galaxy A50 devices in Israel. With it, the Galaxy A50 has become the second Samsung phone to receive the latest Android security patch, because only Galaxy Note 8 has got the same update so far,

It’s been noted that the latest Galaxy A50 update carries version number A505FDDU3ASKA, and it brings usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch. However, the update is said to be limited to Israel at present, and is expected to reach more regions soon in the following weeks, reports Ultimatepocket blog.

So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A50 in India recently saw its lowest discounted price on online websites – Amazon India and Flipkart. Samsung has already launched the refreshed version of Galaxy A50 – the Samsung Galaxy A50s – in India, but there isn’t any significant price drop on the older variant. Samsung is currently retailing the Galaxy A50 at Rs 18,490 for the base 4GB RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy A50: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

