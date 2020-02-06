Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

Samsung is reportedly working on the roll out of the Android 10 OS build for the Galaxy A50 smartphone. The device has now been listed at the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website with model no. SM-A505FN/DS. The listing reveals that the device is getting closer to get the One UI 2.0 update soon. The latest development suggests that the Galaxy A50 might get the Android 10 update later this month. It also mentions the firmware version of A505FN.001, SamMobile reports. The important takeaway is that the WiFi certification hints an imminent release of the device or an OTA update.

The last update road map released by the company had claimed that Galaxy A50 will get the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update in April 2020. However, it seems the update will arrive much sooner than the timeline proposed initially by the company. The device recently got the latest February 2020 security patch update as well. The upcoming Android 10 One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will have a new system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 made its debut back in March 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy A50 has an Exynos 9610 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 15W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C 2.0 port.

