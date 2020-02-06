comscore Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon: Report

News

The WiFi certification hints at an imminent release of the Galaxy A50 Android 10 OTA update.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 2:01 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 5

Samsung is reportedly working on the roll out of the Android 10 OS build for the Galaxy A50 smartphone. The device has now been listed at the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website with model no. SM-A505FN/DS. The listing reveals that the device is getting closer to get the One UI 2.0 update soon. The latest development suggests that the Galaxy A50 might get the Android 10 update later this month. It also mentions the firmware version of A505FN.001, SamMobile reports. The important takeaway is that the WiFi certification hints an imminent release of the device or an OTA update.

Related Stories


The last update road map released by the company had claimed that Galaxy A50 will get the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update in April 2020. However, it seems the update will arrive much sooner than the timeline proposed initially by the company. The device recently got the latest February 2020 security patch update as well. The upcoming Android 10 One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50 smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will have a new system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 made its debut back in March 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy A50 has an Exynos 9610 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 15W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C 2.0 port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 2:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

2.4

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
News
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

News

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

News

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update
Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A8 (2018) get February 2020 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A8 (2018) get February 2020 update
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A70s ऑफलाइन मार्केट में 2 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Moto Z3 Play को मिला जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Essential Phone PH-1 को मिला फरवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच, जानें फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor ने Marvel X इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल को किया पेश, ये हैं खूबियां

Delhi Auto Expo 2020 : Reliance Jio ने पेश की कनेक्टेड कार टेक्नोलॉजी

News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
News
Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829: Check offers, specifications
Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

News

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode gets new solid color options
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report

News

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report
OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover

News

OnePlus patent shows back camera design with a rotating cover