Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings October security patch and more

The Samsung Galaxy A50 didn’t get September 2019 Android security patch, while other smartphones did. And if you own the Galaxy A50 and wondering what happened to the update, there is a surprise for you. Samsung has started rolling out Galaxy A50 update which brings the October 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A50 update details

According to a report on SamMobile, the update carries software version number A505FNXXS2ASJ1. It is rolling out in Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, and some Southeast European countries. Users in other regions will have to wait till it arrives. The update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements. You can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Price in India, specifications

The Galaxy A50 is available to purchase in India for Rs 16,999. The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

The Samsung smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 16999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

